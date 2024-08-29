Meet Laura Kinney, the Torchbearer of Wolverine's Legacy

LAURA KINNEY AND KRAKOA

When the world's mutants came together to form the island nation of Krakoa, Laura joined them and took on the Wolverine codename once more. To investigate a group of highly evolved beings called the Children of the Vault, Laura teamed-up with the power-copying Synch and hyper-adaptable Darwin on a mission into the Vault in X-MEN (2019) #5 by Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu.



Times moves at an accelerated rate in the Vault, resulting in Wolverine living there undercover for hundreds of years. During this extensive time period, she developed a romantic relationship with Synch before seemingly dying.



Presumed dead, the X-Men resurrected Laura through a cloning process that restored her to her pre-Vault age and recruited her for Krakoa's official X-Men team with Synch. However, the centuries-aged Laura survived the Vault and took the name Talon upon her return to Krakoa.



The younger Laura joined Jubilee in the vampire-hunting X-Terminators and later claimed her father's place on the X-Force strike team, while Talon took her spot on the X-Men with Synch. After Krakoa fell in an attack orchestrated by the mutant-hating group Orchis, Talon died in a battle with the High Evolutionary, and the younger Laura helped Logan take down Sabretooth and his army of Multiversal variants.



With the X-Men going their separate ways, the young Laura continued to carry on the Wolverine legacy as a vigilante who protects the mutants and humans who are neglected by society.

