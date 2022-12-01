‘Midnight Suns’ #1 Is Now on Marvel Unlimited

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

A surprise drop on Marvel Unlimited! Get ready for the rise of the Midnight Suns in MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #1! A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up: Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spirit Rider and Nico Minoru. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme’s past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns’ list?

Marvel’s fiercest mystical defenders are called upon to battle a dangerous new enemy in this limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. And while MIDNIGHT SUNS will embrace the spirit of the original fan-favorite series, it has a new lineup that reflects today’s Marvel Universe.