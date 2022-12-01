Comics
Published December 1, 2022

‘Midnight Suns’ #1 Is Now on Marvel Unlimited

Wolverine. Magik. Blade. Nico Minoru. Spirit Rider. See this super-powered team assemble against a growing mystical threat.

by Robyn Belt

A surprise drop on Marvel Unlimited! Get ready for the rise of the Midnight Suns in MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #1! A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up: Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spirit Rider and Nico Minoru. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme’s past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns’ list?

Marvel’s fiercest mystical defenders are called upon to battle a dangerous new enemy in this limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. And while MIDNIGHT SUNS will embrace the spirit of the original fan-favorite series, it has a new lineup that reflects today’s Marvel Universe.

"As a fan of the original MIDNIGHT SONS, I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to [editor] Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe,” Sacks said. “We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS, I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell...so to speak." 

“Seeing the first issue pages come in, I can also say artist Luigi Zagaria's art is going to cast a spell over readers,” he said of his collaborator. “It's just stunning work. He's at the top of his game.”

Grab your first look at MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 in the image gallery below, and read the complete issue on Marvel Unlimited now!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

