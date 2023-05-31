The Most Powerful Spider-Verse Characters
Meet some of the strongest Spider-Heroes from across the Spider-Verse!
The Marvel Multiverse is rife with heroes, villains, and endless variants of both.
The anthology series EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE explores many of the Spider-Heroes and villains that exist across a plethora of realities. Tied together by the Web of Life and Destiny, the Spider-Verse is the vast cosmic patchwork comprised of those universes that have Spider-Heroes in them. Readers might have first been introduced to Earth-616’s Peter Parker, but he is far from the only Spider-Hero in the Marvel Multiverse.
These many realities are populated by a variety of Spider-Heroes, each with their own distinct looks and abilities. In one universe, there’s even a web-slinging Tyrannosaurus rex who goes by the moniker Spider-Rex! With so many unique Spider-Heroes throughout the Multiverse, the strength of these characters relative to one another is often the subject of debate.
Due to the infinite nature of the Spider-Verse, it would be impossible to rank every Spider-Verse character based on their abilities. Rather, this list spotlights some of the most powerful characters from across the Spider-Man mythos. While the true arbiter of strength is story, here are ten of the most powerful heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse.
Miles Morales, AKA Spider-Man (Earth-616/Earth-1610)
Miles Morales is the ultimate Spider-Man, and that’s not just because he originally protected New York City in the Ultimate Universe. On top of sharing Peter Parker’s spidey-sense and his proportional strength of a spider, Miles has two powers that his friend and mentor does not.
This friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can turn invisible and produce bioelectricity, which he calls his Venom Blast. In fact, in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini, Miles even harnessed this bioelectricity into a sword. Taken together, these powers make Miles one of the most powerful protectors of New York City and the Spider-Verse as a whole.
Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Earth-928)
Hailing from a potential future in the year 2099, Miguel O’Hara is the Spider-Man of his timeline and the last line of defense against the all-encroaching Alchemax conglomerate. Aside from enhanced strength and agility, Spider-Man 2099 has fangs that secrete venom, as well as sharp talons he uses to scale buildings and slash his foes. As one of the only remaining heroes of his timelines, Miguel’s strength and resilience should not be questioned.
Cindy Moon, AKA Silk (Earth-616)
Bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his wall-crawling abilities, Cindy Moon also gained extraordinary powers on that fateful day. On top of superhuman agility and strength, Silk produces her own organic webbing rather than relying on web-shooters and cartridges. Additionally, her webbing can also be used to create clothing, which is a strength in its own right (these costumes are not cheap to make).
In the current ongoing SPIDER-MAN series by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, Shathra unleashed her swarm against the Spider-Verse, corrupting hundreds of Spider-Heroes. Deemed the Chosen One, Silk restored order and protected the Web of Life and Destiny from Shathra’s wrath.
Takuya Yamashiro, AKA Spider-Man (Earth-51778)
The hero of the 1970s Japanese television series adaption of Spider-Man made his comic debut in the SPIDER-VERSE (2014) event by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel. Takuya Yamashiro, the Spider-Man of his reality, has many of Peter Parker’s abilities.
Takuya’s weaponry helps him stand out in the Spider-Verse. When equipped with Leopardon, his giant mechanical fighting robot, this Spider-Man is a force to be reckoned with. He even stood his ground against Solus, the most powerful of the Inheritors, during the events of SPIDER-VERSE.
Otto Octavius, AKA the Superior Spider-Man (Earth-616)
To evade death, Otto Octavius once placed his consciousness into Peter Parker’s body. This decision forced Otto to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. Equipped with Otto’s brilliant intellect and disavowed from Peter’s moral compass and sense of responsibility, this Spider-Man did not pull his punches. While Otto’s Spider-Man might have used Peter’s powers to their fullest extent, his ruthlessness and lack of restraint made him less of a hero.
Zarina Zahari, AKA Spider-UK (Earth-834)
In her universe, Zarina Zahari is a part of the Weird-Happenings Organization, which protects civilians from unusual threats. As Spider-UK, Zarina has a wide range of capabilities beyond just superhuman strength and reflexes.
Not only does she produce her own webbing, but she also generates static electricity, which she regulates with her earrings. By gathering enough electric charge, she can glide in the sky, which she refers to as “ballooning.” Harnessing these abilities, Zarina once defeated a dragon-like Wavyrn that was wreaking havoc across the city. Spider-UK thinks fast on her feet to keep London safe.
Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Hulk (Earth-122)
The Perter Parker of this reality befell a sickness that his professor, Bruce Banner, attempted to treat with a gamma-emitting spider. This mutated Peter into a supernatural being who could transform into a spider-like gamma monster with the sheer rage and strength of a Hulk. Towering as tall as a canyon, Spider-Hulk is a force of nature.
Aña Corazón, AKA Araña (Earth-616)
While she might have cycled through many names, Aña Corazón is best known as Araña, the fierce mystical webslinger. On top of her superhuman strength and spider physiology, Aña is endowed with the ability to harness the mystic arts. She channels her spider-totem energy to cast spells, conjuring shields and weapons with a wave of her hands.
The Cosmic Spider-Man, AKA Captain Universe (Earth-13)
Imbued with the powers of the Enigma Force, Peter Parker of Earth-13 is the Captain Universe of his reality! Within each universe, the Enigma Force chooses a host, granting them full cosmic powers.
During the SPIDER-VERSE war with the Inheritors, Earth-13 was used as a safe zone due to the sheer raw power that the Cosmic Spider-Man wielded. As is the case with all wielders of the Enigma Force, this power is native to the universe in which it is granted and cannot be used outside that reality.
Julia Carpenter, AKA Madame Web (Earth-616)
While Julia Carpenter is originally from Earth-616, her responsibilities as Madame Web span the entire Spider-Verse. A wallcrawler and webslinger in her own right, Madame Web was also bestowed with the power of precognition, telepathy, and astral projection. These abilities allow her to safeguard the entire Spider-Verse from forces that would seek to threaten the Web of Life and Destiny.
