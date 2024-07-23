Comics
Published July 23, 2024

See Why Mystique Is Marvel's Most Wanted in New Variant Covers

Check out new covers for Declan Shalvey's 'Mystique' #1, on sale in October.

by Marvel

She’s the mutant murderess you never see coming!

This October, Mystique headlines an all-new solo series set in the X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era! Written and drawn by award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHTDEAD MAN LOGAN), MYSTIQUE will sift through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe for an unpredictable tale of action and espionage starring the world’s most mysterious mutant. Today, fans can see four all new variant covers for the debut issue!

The five new covers showcase Mystique at her deadliest! Yasmine Putri depicts Mystique locked and loaded for her next target, David Baldeón captures her mid-shapeshift, and Rickie Yagawa delivers joint covers that pair Mystique with this summer’s hottest stars—Deadpool and Wolverine

How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shapeshifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her.

MYSTIQUE #1 variant cover by David Baldeón

MYSTIQUE #1 (OF 5)
Written by DECLAN SHALVEY
Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Variant Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Deadpool Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA
Wolverine Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA
On Sale 10/16

Check out the new covers and preoder MYSTIQUE #1 at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. 



