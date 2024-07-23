See Why Mystique Is Marvel's Most Wanted in New Variant Covers
Check out new covers for Declan Shalvey's 'Mystique' #1, on sale in October.
She’s the mutant murderess you never see coming!
This October, Mystique headlines an all-new solo series set in the X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era! Written and drawn by award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT, DEAD MAN LOGAN), MYSTIQUE will sift through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe for an unpredictable tale of action and espionage starring the world’s most mysterious mutant. Today, fans can see four all new variant covers for the debut issue!
The five new covers showcase Mystique at her deadliest! Yasmine Putri depicts Mystique locked and loaded for her next target, David Baldeón captures her mid-shapeshift, and Rickie Yagawa delivers joint covers that pair Mystique with this summer’s hottest stars—Deadpool and Wolverine!
How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shapeshifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her.
MYSTIQUE #1 (OF 5)
Written by DECLAN SHALVEY
Art and Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Variant Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Deadpool Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA
Wolverine Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA
On Sale 10/16
Check out the new covers and preoder MYSTIQUE #1 at your local comic shop today!
