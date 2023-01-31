Meet Nadia van Dyne, Ant-Man's Secret Daughter

Where Was Nadia All Along?

Nadia’s origins lay in the TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #44, which also introduced Janet to the Marvel Universe. That story revealed Hank was previously married to Maria Pym née Trovaya, who had been a political prisoner in Hungary during the Cold War. After escaping from Hungary, Maria married Hank. However, their union didn’t last long. Shortly after marrying, the Pyms went on a honeymoon to Hungary, where Maria was abducted and murdered by government agents for fleeing the country.

Unbeknownst to Hank, Maria was pregnant when she was abducted. She gave birth to Nadia before her death, only for Nadia to be raised in the Red Room, where she became one of the organization’s agents. During her time there, Nadia encountered Bucky Barnes, AKA Winter Soldier, who was with the Red Room at the time. Due to her scientific prowess, Nadia found herself assigned to the Science Class, a section of the Red Room dedicated to experimentation and scientific pursuits. There, she befriended another young trainee named Ying Liu, though the Red Room later separated them to curb their budding friendship.

In the Science Class, Nadia worked on and mastered Pym Particles, the subatomic particles that allow Ant-Man to change sizes. She then used the Pym Particles to escape the Red Room and fled to the United States in search of her father. When she arrived at his home, though, she discovered that he’d seemingly died in a confrontation with Ultron. (In reality, Hank had merged with his creation – check out AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON (2015) for more on that!) When she realized Hank wouldn’t be coming home, Nadia broke into his lab, crafted herself a super suit, and took on the mantle of the Wasp. Afterwards, she set out to meet the Avengers.