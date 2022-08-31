Marvel Heroes Are Unleashed in New NetEase Games Variant Covers
Check out the NetEase Games Variant Covers arriving this October!
The latest collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and NetEase Games, China’s leading internet and online game services providers, begins this October with a stunning new line of variant covers!
The upcoming NETEASE GAMES VARIANT COVERS will adorn the front of Marvel's hottest titles in the months ahead and showcase the jaw-dropping artwork from the hit mobile game MARVEL Duel. With over twenty covers in total, this diverse collection represents every corner of the Marvel Universe from the X-Men to the Avengers and more!
Use the checklist below to collect them all starting on October 5 and stay tuned for even more NETEASE GAMES VARIANT COVERS, coming soon!
ON SALE 10/5
ANT-MAN #4 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #5 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #5 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
MARAUDERS #7 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #5 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
SAVAGE AVENGERS #6 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 10/12
ALL-OUT AVENGERS #2 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
GAMBIT #4 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #1 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
WAKANDA #1 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 10/19
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
MIDNIGHT SUNS #2 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
MOON KNIGHT #16 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
X-FORCE #33 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
X-MEN #16 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 10/26
AVENGERS FOREVER #10 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
WOLVERINE #26 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 11/2
X-MEN RED #8 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 11/16
SHE-HULK #8 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
ON SALE 11/23
DEFENDERS: BEYOND #5 GAMES VARIANT COVER by NETEASE GAMES
