Comics
Published January 31, 2022

Krakoa Faces Its Destiny

Secrets long buried come to light as X-Men saga ‘Inferno’ continues. See what other new titles we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week!

by Robyn Belt

New on Marvel Unlimited: The secrets of Krakoa come blazing to the surface as the X-Men’s INFERNO rages, Moon Knight gets a new partner-in-protection, and all-new creative team continues the “Beyond” era of Spider-Man! Plus, the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS sweeps across the Star Wars galaxy, and Emma Frost throws down (in space) in an all-new issue of MARAUDERS!

Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library!

NEW ON JANUARY 31

INFERNO (2021) #2

Feel the fire of Moira X! Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to its foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli!

Emma Frost is confronted by Moira X.

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #4

A night in the life! From waking till midnight, Moon Knight's life is filled with peril. A mysterious foe attacks from a new and unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Moon Knight finds himself answering the same question over and over again: "Why do you wear the mask?" Featuring a guest appearance from the striped sensation Tigra!

Moon Knight confides in Tigra.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #77

Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man. The Beyond Corporation has retuned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man. There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood.

Morbius faces Spider-Man!

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, X-Men, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Emma Frost, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Krakoa, Morbius, The Living Vampire, Tigra (Greer Nelson)

