Cypher Solves Krakoa’s Latest Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc
Read the first chapter of “Cypher in the Cryptolect” by Alex Paknadel and Damian Couceiro!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app in the exclusive Infinity Comics lineup: Cypher, former New Mutant, and the creator of mutantkind’s Krakoan language, is in for a troubling surprise in X-MEN UNLIMITED #42! “Cypher in the Cryptolect” starts now.
The latest arc in the fan-favorite anthology series picks up in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #42-43 by creators Alex Paknadel, Damian Couceiro, and Felipe Sobreiro. Cypher is determined to turn Krakoa into a language of the arts—but he’s going to have to put that dream on hold as he gets called in to help investigate a mysterious incident: a human has somehow entered through one of the Krakoan gates before collapsing gravely injured! And now, a mysterious force seems to be jumping from mutant host to mutant host as it burns through them. What is going on, and can Cypher solve the mystery before more mutants wind up dead?
Read the two-part storyline “Cypher in the Cryptolect” on the Marvel Unlimited app, and its second chapter next Monday. Get your first look at the new arc here!
