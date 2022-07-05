Cypher Solves Krakoa’s Latest Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc

The latest arc in the fan-favorite anthology series picks up in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #42-43 by creators Alex Paknadel, Damian Couceiro, and Felipe Sobreiro. Cypher is determined to turn Krakoa into a language of the arts—but he’s going to have to put that dream on hold as he gets called in to help investigate a mysterious incident: a human has somehow entered through one of the Krakoan gates before collapsing gravely injured! And now, a mysterious force seems to be jumping from mutant host to mutant host as it burns through them. What is going on, and can Cypher solve the mystery before more mutants wind up dead?

