Comics
Published July 5, 2022

Cypher Solves Krakoa’s Latest Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc

Read the first chapter of “Cypher in the Cryptolect” by Alex Paknadel and Damian Couceiro!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app in the exclusive Infinity Comics lineup: Cypher, former New Mutant, and the creator of mutantkind’s Krakoan language, is in for a troubling surprise in X-MEN UNLIMITED #42! “Cypher in the Cryptolect” starts now.

Announcement Image

The latest arc in the fan-favorite anthology series picks up in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #42-43 by creators Alex Paknadel, Damian Couceiro, and Felipe Sobreiro. Cypher is determined to turn Krakoa into a language of the arts—but he’s going to have to put that dream on hold as he gets called in to help investigate a mysterious incident: a human has somehow entered through one of the Krakoan gates before collapsing gravely injured! And now, a mysterious force seems to be jumping from mutant host to mutant host as it burns through them. What is going on, and can Cypher solve the mystery before more mutants wind up dead?

Read the two-part storyline “Cypher in the Cryptolect” on the Marvel Unlimited app, and its second chapter next Monday. Get your first look at the new arc here!

Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!
Cypher stars in a new story arc!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics from Marvel's top creators. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

July 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel Episode 4’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Marvel’s New Iron Cat, Explained

Comics

Thor Stories to Read Right Now

4:24

Ask Marvel

Who's the Funniest on the Ms. Marvel Set? | Ask Marvel

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Cypher (Douglas Ramsey), X-Men, Krakoa

Related

Comics

Get to Know Zeus and the Gods of Olympus

Who are the characters behind this major Marvel pantheon? Grab their comic history in full!

19 hours ago

Comics

July 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Crack the code with Captain America, witness Spider-Man and Tombstone's most brutal battle ever, and more in this week's comics!

19 hours ago

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This July

The next phase in X-Men history begins across ‘Immortal X-Men,’ ‘X-Men Red,’ ‘Marauders,’ and more!

4 days ago

Comics

Kamala and the X-Men Join Forces in ‘Ms. Marvel and Wolverine’ #1 First Look

In this first look at 'Ms. Marvel and Wolverine' #1, Kamala runs right into the X-Men when a mysterious threat lands in New York City.

6 days ago