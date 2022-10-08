NYCC 2022: Everything Announced at 'Marvel's Voices: The World Outside Your Window' Panel

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 (OF 5)

Written by DANNY LORE

Art and Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

On Sale 2/1

Introduced earlier this year in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1, the daughter of Blade makes her long-awaited return in BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE by the new hero’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe. Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say—it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her… she's about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!