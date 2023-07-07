Meet Nitro, the Nuclear Man

Perhaps the most explosive Super Villain in the Marvel Universe, Nitro lives up to his moniker through his unique ability to create devastating explosions. Since his introduction as an enemy of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, Nitro has evolved into a major threat against the entire Marvel Universe, even playing a pivotal role in the crossover event CIVIL WAR (2006).

Following Mar-Vell’s death, Nitro has set his sights on the hero's successor Carol Danvers as she boldly forges a new future for the Captain Marvel legacy. With Nitro poised to put her through the wringer in the new miniseries CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST (2023), Carol is determined to settle the score against this familiar foe once and for all. Here’s everything you need to know about Nitro as the Super Villain sets his sights on Captain Marvel once more.