Nothing Says “I Love You” Like the Gift of Marvel Unlimited
Use code LOVEMU through February 14 for Valentine’s savings on the digital comics super-service!
Are you a comics lover or in love with one? Then spend your Valentine’s date night with Marvel Unlimited!
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers readers unlimited access to over 30,000 digital comics ranging all of Marvel history—from major first appearances right through ongoing series unfolding in comic shops now. This Webby award-winning service is a groundbreaking catalog of just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with new comics added every single week as early as three months after they’re in stores! The Marvel Unlimited app also offers an exclusive lineup of vertical Infinity Comics—including weekly romance series LOVE UNLIMITED! Each and every Wednesday, new readers and seasoned fans can dive into dreamy stories featuring the most swoon-worthy Marvel couples and characters!
[RELATED: New to Infinity Comics: Romance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy Couples in Weekly Stories]
Now, through February 14, 2023, cart code LOVEMU will allow you to gift this one-of-a-kind service to your favorite comic reader for $60*. Just apply the promo code at checkout to unlock these savings! If you’re not signed in or don’t have a Marvel account you will be prompted to sign in first or create an account. You will then be redirected to the gifting checkout page. Please contact @MarvelSupport for any questions.
Ideal for those starting their comics journey (or longtime collectors in need of space), Marvel Unlimited is a desktop browser and fully guided mobile app that offers recommended starting points, reading guides, complete events, plus entire comic runs. Super-powered romance fans will fall head over heels for series like Rogue and Gambit’s MR. AND MRS. X (2018), VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985), SHE-HULK (2022), and, of course, the weekly lineup of stories in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC. Your entry points are truly endless!
Give the gift that keeps on giving—Marvel Unlimited is perfect for any Marvel fan.
*Code Valid from 2/01/23 12:00 AM ET-2/14/23 11:59 PM ET. Plus tax where applicable. Valid only for U.S. residents. Gift is valid for redemption only at marvel.com/gift. Gift is redeemable by new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members. Gift subscriptions do not auto-renew; gift purchaser pays a one-time fee upfront. No expiration date for gift redemption code. Gift redemption code is one-time use only. Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions. Gift redemption code is not refundable or redeemable for cash or any other goods or services and cannot be sold or transferred, or exchanged or credited towards purchase of other products or services, and will not be honored if obtained from any third party. Terms and conditions apply.
