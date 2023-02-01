Nothing Says “I Love You” Like the Gift of Marvel Unlimited

Are you a comics lover or in love with one? Then spend your Valentine’s date night with Marvel Unlimited!

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers readers unlimited access to over 30,000 digital comics ranging all of Marvel history—from major first appearances right through ongoing series unfolding in comic shops now. This Webby award-winning service is a groundbreaking catalog of just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with new comics added every single week as early as three months after they’re in stores! The Marvel Unlimited app also offers an exclusive lineup of vertical Infinity Comics—including weekly romance series LOVE UNLIMITED! Each and every Wednesday, new readers and seasoned fans can dive into dreamy stories featuring the most swoon-worthy Marvel couples and characters!

