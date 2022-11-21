November 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Doctor Strange isn't the only former Avenger travelling to a strange new world. In AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #11 by Jason Aaron and James Towe, the road to AVENGERS ASSEMBLE continues. The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation: Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now, at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.

Likewise, Peter Parker will find himself in a world of living nightmares in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2 by Taboo, B. Earl, and Juan Ferreyra. Beset and beleaguered by the wicked power of Demon Bear, Peter is having nightmares whenever he falls asleep...and sometimes even when he hasn’t! Worse still, it’s making his time as Spider-Man even more difficult! But there’s no rest for a weary spider, and the web-slinger will have no choice but to dig in and hang on – unless he wants to meet a grizzly end.

The Midnight Suns will also have to flee the Dark Dimension in Ethan Sacks and Luigi Zagaria's MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #3. In this issue, the team braves the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is Agatha Harkness hiding? And what does the truth mean for Zoe Laveau’s future?!

Meanwhile, the world inside the Vault will change some of the X-Men forever in X-MEN (2021) #17 by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara. As the new X-Men team brings deals with a seemingly unstoppable foe, one X-Man wrestles with the fact they’ve gone way too far, and another is shaken by unexpectedly getting exactly what they’d no longer allowed themselves to dream of.

Travel the Multiverse with the Avengers, visit bizarre worlds with Doctor Strange, enter the Dark Dimension with the Midnight Suns, and more by picking up the latest titles this week!

New Comics

ALIEN (2022) #3

ALL-OUT AVENGERS (2022) #3

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #11

DAREDEVIL (2022) #5

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2

DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #5

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR 52 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL (2022) #5

MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #3

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE (2022) #2

STAR WARS: REVELATIONS 1 (2022) #1

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14

X-FORCE (2019) #34

X-MEN (2021) #17

New Collections

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 (2022) #0

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 2: THE NEW SINISTER (2022) #0

CARNAGE VOL. 1: IN THE COURT OF CRIMSON (2022) #0

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 9 (2022) #0

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR PREMIERE (2022) #0

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF TONY STARK (2022) #0

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 4 (2022) #0

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #0

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA VOL. 1 - THE CRYSTAL RUN PART ONE (2022) #0

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #40

DAREDEVIL #2

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

HULK #8

IRON CAT #3

MS. MARVEL & MOON KNIGHT #1

NEW MUTANTS #28

STAR WARS #26

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

STRANGE #5

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1

X-FORCE #30 [AXE]

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #4

X-MEN #13

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #62

T.E.S.T. KITCHEN THANKSGIVING SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1

