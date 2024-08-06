Old Man Logan's Future, Explained

By the time Wolverine joined the X-Men, he was already an old man. Thanks to a mutant healing factor that slows his aging, Logan has looked like an adult in the prime of his life for decades, even though he was born in the late 1800s. But after villains tricked him into killing his teammates and then took over America, Logan’s healing factor began fading and he finally started showing his age.

As this Old Man Logan exited his self-imposed exile, he discovered a harsh future he unwillingly helped create. Across the so-called Wastelands, Old Man Logan found friends forever changed by the cruelties of this world, villains with dramatic new roles, and a new generation of heroes ready to fight for a better tomorrow.

Now, let's take a closer look at Old Man Logan and the heroes and villains of his dark future. We'll also break down what happened to this world and how the world of the Wastelands took two dramatically different paths following the Multiversal chaos of SECRET WARS (2015).