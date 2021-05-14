New Comic Book Series Travels Across the Marvel Timestream to Discover the Origin of Kang

This August, it’s time to tell the definitive origin story of one of Marvel’s greatest villains: KANG THE CONQUEROR! Announced earlier today on the This Week in Marvel podcast, the Avengers and Fantastic Four foe will star in his first ever solo series that will tackle the complex saga behind the universe’s most fearsome time-travelling menace.

KANG THE CONQUEROR will be written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the popular writing duo known for their work on books like Joyride, Green Arrow, and Star Trek: Year Five, with art by Carlos Magno (Avengers Mech Strike). Together, this all-star creative team will unravel Kang’s enormous legacy from his expansive backstory to his various alternate selves, tying everything together and catapulting him into his biggest era yet.