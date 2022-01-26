Who Has Wielded the Phoenix Force?

THE PHOENIX FIVE

As one of the architects behind the AVENGERS VS. X-MEN event, Aaron helped set up the main conflict between the two teams over the impending arrival of the Phoenix Force and its (assumed) next host Hope Summers. The Avengers figured its reemergence would lead to death and destruction while the mutants hoped that the Phoenix’s presence might help rekindle the Scarlet Witch-decimated mutant population.

During a confrontation on the moon between the heroes, Iron Man managed to disrupt the Phoenix Force. Its power was refused by Hope and then split between five X-Men: Cyclops, Emma Frost, Colossus, Magik and Namor. As the Phoenix Five, they worked to bring about a Pax Utopia by growing food, banning war, and destroying weapons. As they became more erratic, the Avengers were joined by the X-Men to stop them.

The X-Men and Avengers soon discovered that the Phoenix Five were far more vulnerable than a single host. Namor was the first to fall, but his power was redistributed to the other four. After Spider-Man goaded Magik and Colossus into taking each other out, that just left Cyclops and Emma Frost.

When confronted by the joint might of both teams and Professor Xavier, Cyclops decided to overpower Emma and steal her part of the energy which caused him to become the Dark Phoenix. At this new level, Cyclops easily overpowered everyone... that is until Hope Summers and Scarlet Witch worked together to eject the Phoenix Force. It then bonded with Hope who helped stop the destruction caused by the Five and then, with more aid from Wanda Maximoff, expelled the Force, using some of the power to make more mutants.