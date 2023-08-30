Read G.O.D.S. Bonus Stories from Marvel's August Titles

Now, Marvel is pleased to unveil all ten G.O.D.S. bonus pages, as they appeared in the following issues:

Check out all ten G.O.D.S. bonus pages in the gallery below, and don't miss G.O.D.S. #1 when it goes on sale October 4!

For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.