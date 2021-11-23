Rob Liefeld on Celebrating 30 Years of X-Force with 'X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special' #1

We spoke with Liefeld about igniting the flame of X-Force and how he still has more left in the tank with this collection of characters!

Going back to the beginning, where did the idea for Cable's creation come from?

Rob Liefeld: I was tasked with introducing a new character to impact the NEW MUTANTS comic which had fallen way back from the rest of the X-Men line terms of sales. I wanted a character that looked like a tough guy on the surface but who was as smart as Reed Richards. All the mystery I brought to the character was inspired by my love of soap operas, as well as my love of the Wolverine character who I had followed from his first appearance. Slowly I was able to peel back all the layers, the time travel, his secret legacy, his ultimate mission; it was a blast watching the fans welcome him and see the comic turn a corner as a result.

Was Cable always meant to fit into the X-Men mythology or was he an original idea that could fit anywhere?

He was always a legacy character, a Summers son. Look no further than X-FORCE #1, pages 32-33, when I’m finally depicting him using his telekinesis and Domino freaks out, cautioning him from revealing his true identity. That was the next escalation of his mystery I’d been building toward. I knew exactly what I was doing, peeling back the mystery layer by layer.