Deadpool Takes Over Iconic Marvel Moments in Rob Liefeld's New Homager Variant Covers

This June, superstar creator Rob Liefeld returns with an all-new Deadpool saga in DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD! To celebrate this upcoming action-packed Deadpool limited series, fans can see the iconic character pop up throughout Marvel Comics history in new HOMAGER VARIANT COVERS! Just as DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD will be an extreme followup to Liefeld’s previous DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD series, Marvel’s regular Homage Variant Covers are taken to the next level, more HOMAGER than ever!

Kicking off in May, these five stunning covers will see Liefeld paying tribute to some of his favorite Marvel Covers and artists—with a Deadpool-style twist! Adorning the covers of some of Marvel’s hottest titles, see the “merc with a mouth” steal the spotlight of groundbreaking moments like Wolverine’s first solo title, the original SECRET WARS, and more!

The collection will take inspiration from the following classic covers:

“Marvel has a world class library of historic and recognizable comic book covers, and when they asked me to make some Deadpool covers for their Homagers series, I jumped at the chance to pay proper tribute to iconic images from Marvel Legends Jack Kirby, Jim Steranko, Mike Zeck and Frank Miller!” Liefeld said. “These were a blast to create and I’m excited to share how I inserted Deadpool into classic DAREDEVIL, WOLVERINE, and FANTASTIC FOUR covers!”