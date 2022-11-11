The World of Wakanda Is on Marvel Unlimited

Time to suit up with the Black Panther.

Through November 30, Marvel Unlimited is offering new and prior members a first year of the digital comics super-service for just $60 your first year! (Full terms here.) With code MUSAVE60, new annual members will gain an unlimited library of 30,000 digital comics spanning all of Marvel history⁠—from Namor’s first appearance in the ‘40s to Wakanda’s current kingdom in BLACK PANTHER (2021).

Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. New issues are added as early as three months after they’re in stores, with titles from the app’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup dropped throughout the week. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s latest features, including the best Black Panther Infinity Comics to get you reading. This Webby award-winning service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.

