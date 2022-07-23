Comics
Published July 23, 2022

SDCC 2022: Marvel Celebrates Eisner Award Winners

Marvel would like to congratulate Jen Bartel, Matthew Wilson, and the other winners of the 2022 Eisner Awards.

by Meagan Damore

Every year, the Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States. During their annual ceremony, which was held yesterday evening during San Diego Comic-Con, the Eisner Awards announced their 2022 winners, including one Marvel project and two Marvel artists.

Marvel would like to congratulate Jen Bartel, who took home the Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist for her Women’s History Month variant cover program, and Matthew Wilson, who won Best Coloring for titles including ETERNALS, THOR, and WOLVERINE.

Additionally, Marvel congratulates our partner TASCHEN, which took home the Eisner Award for Best Publication Design for Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, a reproduction of Spider-Man’s first 21 stories in extra-large format.

Eisner Award Winner for Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel

X-MEN #19 Women’s History Month Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
X-MEN #19 Women’s History Month Variant Cover by Jen Bartel

Eisner Award Winner for Best Coloring: Matthew Wilson

ETERNALS #7 cover by Esad Ribic and Matthew Wilson
ETERNALS #7 cover by Esad Ribic and Matthew Wilson

Eisner Award Winner for Best Publication Design: Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964 (XL Edition) and Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964 (Collector’s Edition)
Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964 (XL Edition) and Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964 (Collector’s Edition)

Congratulations to all winners of the 2022 Eisner Awards!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2022

