SDCC 2022: Marvel Celebrates Eisner Award Winners
Marvel would like to congratulate Jen Bartel, Matthew Wilson, and the other winners of the 2022 Eisner Awards.
Every year, the Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States. During their annual ceremony, which was held yesterday evening during San Diego Comic-Con, the Eisner Awards announced their 2022 winners, including one Marvel project and two Marvel artists.
Marvel would like to congratulate Jen Bartel, who took home the Eisner Award for Best Cover Artist for her Women’s History Month variant cover program, and Matthew Wilson, who won Best Coloring for titles including ETERNALS, THOR, and WOLVERINE.
Additionally, Marvel congratulates our partner TASCHEN, which took home the Eisner Award for Best Publication Design for Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, a reproduction of Spider-Man’s first 21 stories in extra-large format.
Eisner Award Winner for Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel
Eisner Award Winner for Best Coloring: Matthew Wilson
Eisner Award Winner for Best Publication Design: Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)
Congratulations to all winners of the 2022 Eisner Awards!
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.
