Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 2 Recap
Marvel’s second day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 involved major Marvel Animation news, tons of new comics, and more.
Marvel’s second day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is in the books, putting a cap on another eventful day filled with incredible announcements!
While the Marvel booth (#2329) rocked interviews with SPIDER-MAN scribe Dan Slott and Head of Animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum, Marvel also took the panel rooms by storm with a slew of announcements, including an I Am Groot trailer, a new comics crossover event between Spider-Man and the X-Men, and so much more.
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 2!
MARVEL ANIMATION NEWS
At Friday’s Marvel Studios Animation panel in Ballroom 20, Marvel unveiled the trailer for I Am Groot and offered updates on a few existing projects.
- Check out the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot below!
- Arriving in 2024, Spider-Man: Freshman Year announced its cast of characters and confirmed Spider-Man: Sophomore Year is on the way as well.
- Panel attendees got a sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, which will air in 2023, and learned the show will return for a Season 3.
- Marvel Studios’ Marvel Zombies concept art revealed.
- X-Men ’97 will arrive in Fall 2023, and a second season is on the way!
- Plus, X-Men: The Animated Series has been updated to reflect story order on Disney+.
MARVEL PUBLISHING NEWS
Crossovers! Variant covers! New worlds! Today’s slate of Marvel publishing news was absolutely packed with thrilling new stories and returning fan-favorites.
Teaser art offered a first look at DARK WEB, an upcoming crossover between the SPIDER-MAN and X-MEN titles.
- Marvel unveiled two new variant cover programs featuring artwork from Peach Momoko, Steve McNiven, Paco Medina, and more.
- Chris Claremont returns to X-TREME X-MEN with Salvador Larroca.
- Doctor Strange travels to a terrifying new world in Tradd Moore’s DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE.
- J.M. DeMatteis and Eder Messias' SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT returns to Kraven the Hunter’s roots.
- School is back in session with a new STRANGE ACADEMY series from Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos.
- TIGER DIVISION gets their own series starting in November.
- The future of the Spider-Verse coalesces in continuing SPIDER-MAN titles.
- Chef Paul Eschbach and artist E.J. Su launch T.E.S.T. KITCHEN, a first-of-its-kind Infinity Comic about a cook in the Marvel Universe.
SPIDER-MAN SCRIBE DAN SLOTT HYPES AMAZING FANTASY #1000
Speaking with host Angélique Roché, longtime AMAZING SPIDER-MAN writer Dan Slott recalled the white lie that got him his start at Marvel Comics, revealed the stakes of writing a story for AMAZING FANTASY #1000, joked that AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 was his reason to keep living, and more.
BRAD WINDERBAUM LOOKS TO THE FUTURE OF MARVEL ANIMATION
Chatting with hosts Angélique Roché and Langston Belton, Head of Animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum broke down the announcements from the Marvel Studios Animation panel, shared the freedom of working with animation, teased Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 3, and more.
Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, July 23rd at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT for the third round of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 action!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up