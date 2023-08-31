Comics
She-Hulk Is a Verdant Vision in Adam Hughes' 'Sensational She-Hulk' #1 Foil Cover

Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet kick off Jennifer Walter's new era on October 18.

Writer Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet’s Eisner-nominated work on SHE-HULK continues this October in SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1!

Throughout their smash hit run, the creative team has shaken up Jennifer Walters’ life in bold ways with a new love interest in Jack of Hearts, new villains like Scoundrel, and some of the craziest cases a Marvel Universe courtroom has ever seen! Now, the lawyer Super Hero will dust off her signature adjective and embark on an exciting new era packed with bigger challenges, deadlier villains, and hotter guest stars!

Throughout the opening issues of the series, she’ll come face to face with her cousin, the Incredible Hulk; come into conflict with new threat called Anathema; and try to prevent an intergalactic war when her and Jack’s romantic space getaway goes horribly wrong!  

Like other highly-anticipated Marvel Comics launches, SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 will sport a stunning Foil Variant Cover, this one coming from acclaimed artist Adam Hughes. The mega-popular cover artist depicts She-Hulk giving her gorgeous green muscles a much-deserved rest before her unmatched strength is needed once again!

"For me, the word 'sensational' brings to mind John Byrne's run on the original SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK," Rowell told Newsarama. "We've definitely been inspired by the character-first focus of that book, with Jen front and center and sparkling, the star of the show."

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 Foil Variant Cover by Adam Hughes

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL & JESSICA GAO
Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET & GAVIN GUIDRY
Cover by JEN BARTEL
Foil Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES
On Sale 10/18

Check out Adam Hughes' cover now and see what’s next for everyone’s favorite Jade Giantess in SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 this October!

