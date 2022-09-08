The Many Loves of She-Hulk
Since her introduction in 1980, Jennifer Walters has learned a lot about love from Wyatt Wingfoot, Tony Stark, Hercules, and so many more.
Armed with a sensational wardrobe, brawn, and a smashing intellect, Jennifer Walters is not one to settle for less than she deserves in life. But her desire to perfectly balance a demanding law career, heroic duties, love, and personal fulfillment would be near impossible for anyone – even a Hulk! As seen in SHE-HULK (2022), it’s not easy to be green, restarting a career, or a super hero woman living in New York City, never mind all three at once.
A former member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, She-Hulk is known for reinventing herself throughout the pages of Marvel comics – from becoming a bounty hunter in SHE-HULK (2005) to thoughtfully committing to controlling her rage in SHE-HULK (2017). And, despite her ability to conquer foes such as the unstoppable Champion of the Universe, she has had a tough time finding a fitting match for herself.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped Walters from experimenting with a variety of relationships, including fun flings, one-night stands, rebounds, and serious romantic relationships. As a matter of fact, in SHE-HULK (2005) #19, Walters was asked under oath to list out all her lovers, and the stenographer needed pages to document it all! Here are some of She-Hulk’s most pivotal romantic partners and how they shaped the ways she views love and sex.
WYATT WINGFOOT
During She-Hulk’s tenure with Marvel’s First Family, she met Wyatt Wingfoot in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961). The roommate of the wise-cracking Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch, Wyatt gave Jennifer the compassion and understanding she needed to adjust to her world-saving role.
Throughout the ’80s, the pair dated on and off and even became engaged. Despite the promise of their wedding in THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK: CEREMONY (1989), the pair broke up so Jen could focus on her super hero life and Wyatt could serve as Chief of his Keewazi community. While their romance didn’t last, the two amicably parted ways. They still consider each other the benchmark that all their future romances are judged against, as stated by them both in FF (2012) #4.
TONY STARK
In SAVAGE SHE-HULK (1980), Jennifer Walters is not a fan of Tony Stark for several reasons – mostly due to how he views Hulks and his desire to control their powers. Nevertheless, the pair have hooked up with one another time and again. They even took a swing at something slightly more serious in SHE-HULK (2005), but the pair never last. Although Stark believes it’s fine for him to act when inspiration strikes, he views it as reckless when Jennifer does exactly the same thing.
ZAPPER
Throughout Jennifer’s first solo series SAVAGE SHE-HULK (1980), medical student Daniel Ridge, AKA Zapper, played a role in her early-dating life. Before becoming Shulkie, Jennifer was his next-door neighbor and former babysitter. In these earlier issues, Jennifer struggled to balance her immense physical power with the daily pressures of life as a new Hulk. As a childhood friend, Zapper stuck by her, adding some sense of normalcy to her forever-changed outlook on life.
Eventually, the pair dated, but Zapper ultimately betrayed Jennifer in SAVAGE SHE-HULK (1980) #19 by taking her to an experimental facility in the name of science. Between this and his jealousy of her other paramour Richard Rory, Jennifer swore off love altogether and withdrew into the wilderness, seeking solitude. Due to this traumatic event, he is one of the few humans that Jennifer has ever dated.
LUKE CAGE
Before Luke Cage married Jessica Jones, he ran with a group called the Heroes for Hire and took on odd jobs only superpowered individuals could do for cash. In HEROES FOR HIRE (1997) #17, Cage ended up dating She-Hulk after winning a bet between them on a job. However, the date didn’t last long, as Titania and the Absorbing Man quickly disrupted it.
Nevertheless, Walters was impressed by Cage’s strength and quick thinking in battle, leading her to date him for some time. Although the two didn’t last, Cage widened Walter’s close-minded perception of “cons” and “ex-cons,” which was a valuable lesson – especially for a lawyer.
HERCULES
Throughout her fourth-wall-breaking run of SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989), Jennifer Walters frequently fantasized about smashing Hercules. Then, in SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (1989) #25, Jennifer finally met her dream man. However, she later learned that he doesn’t take kindly to women expressing views of equality – or possessing strength equal to his.
Additionally, at the time, Hercules didn’t care too much if his heavenly battles hurt civilians on Earth – a huge deal breaker for the ever-compassionate Jennifer Walters. In SHE-HULK (2005) #30, one of Hercules’ godly fights on Earth attracted Jennifer’s attention and frustration. She solved the squabble, protected Earth, subdued Hercules, slept with him, and then promptly kicked him out of her house the next morning.
JOHN JAMESON III, AKA THE MAN-WOLF
The son of J. Jonah Jameson, Marvel’s Man-Wolf is the only person She-Hulk ever married. After nearly dying in the events of CIVIL WAR (2006), Man-Wolf and She-Hulk began dating. However, the situation around their future partnership was shrouded in complications thanks to Thanos’ brother Eros, AKA Starfox.
In SHE-HULK (2005), Walters discovered that Starfox influenced her to care for Man-Wolf. Once she learned that truth, she decided to annul their union. They broke up because Jennifer felt like she would never know which aspects of their romance were real versus what she was made to believe by the psionic Eternal.
JACK OF HEARTS
In SHE-HULK (2022), Jennifer Walters reunited with her fellow Avenger Jack of Hearts. When he appeared in her apartment, he didn’t remember his death from AVENGERS DISASSEMBLED, where his explosive demise killed Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man, in the crossfire. All he remembered was that he wanted to see Jennifer and had no memory of how he found her apartment.
She-Hulk was weary of interacting with him, as his radioactive powers are notoriously hard to control and once caused her to lose control too. However, Jack is far less powerful than before, as it appears he has lost his ability to fly or even conquer a pizza box with his (currently nonexistent) zero fluid-powered energy blasts.
While Jennifer readjusts to her new career as Mallory Brooke’s super hero attorney, Jack is staying at her place as a houseguest, relearning how to do human things like cooking lasagna for dinner and writing poems. In SHE-HULK (2022) #6, Jack’s radioactive powers dipped “lower than a cellphone,” a fact that comforted both of them. Jack felt relieved to be powerless and to explore his humanity more, which charmed Jennifer. The two then kissed and took their relationship to She-Hulk’s bedroom.
Has She-Hulk finally found true love? Find out in SHE-HULK (2022) #6, on sale now, and beyond!
