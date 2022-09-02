Spidey Swoops in to Save the Day in 'Spider-Man' #1 Preview
A preview of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's 'Spider-Man' #1 pits Spidey against Morlun. Plus, a first look at the cover to 'Spider-Man' #3!
In a first look at Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1, Spidey makes a daring rescue – only to come face-to-face with one of his biggest and baddest villains.
SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 will kick off the end of the Spider-Verse with the return of Morlun, an immortal being thirsty for Spider-Man's life force – and he's not alone. This time, he's brought along Shathra, a supernatural spider-wasp intent on destroying the Spider-Verse. Peter Parker is going to need all the help he can get to take down these two…so it's a good thing he recently got a Goblin-themed upgrade from none other than Norman Osborn.
A first look at the issue shows Peter having a chat with Norman over the phone, before he ducks into an alley to change and unleash one of his Spider-bots. In another page, two masked men in a box truck careen wildly down a crowded New York City street with the cops close behind. Spidey sends a Spider-bot to cut the truck's power, causing it to head straight for a mother and daughter walking on the sidewalk. Fortunately for them, another page shows Spider-Man swooping them away just in the nick of time, although the incident leaves them shaken. A final page reveals the return of Morlun.
Additionally, Marvel can also unveil the cover to SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3, which releases in December. The cover shows Spidey teaming up with Night-Spider, a Spider-Verse variant of Felicia Hardy who became a Spider-Hero instead of Black Cat. Together, they ward off an army of mutated Spider-Heroes. It looks like they'll have to make an impossible heist against impossible odds!
SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art and cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 10/5
Does Spider-Man have what it takes to stand up to Morlun, now that he has the help of Norman Osborn? Find out in SPIDER-MAN #1, on sale October 5!
