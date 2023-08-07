Spider-Man 2099: Future Shock

What do you think made Miguel O’Hara the most high-profile character to emerge from 2099?

STEVE ORLANDO: It’s not just the look—Miguel was decades ahead of his time. He wasn’t trying to be like Peter Parker, the Spider-Man of a past heroic age. He was defining Spider-Man on his own terms, with his own motivations. He was at the same time absolutely a Spider-Man, but not a variation of Peter’s style. Miguel had humor, but it was more cutting, darker, often cynical. He had an anger in him as to how he’d been treated by the system. And even though he was from the future, he was a former corporate cog being taken advantage of by his employer—he was relatable, fighting back against forces that might’ve been neon and futuristic, but that we could all relate to fighting against our whole lives.

How did the idea for SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS come about?

STEVE ORLANDO: We wanted to go big for the 30th Anniversary [of 2099]! “Exodus” was a chance for us to bring together all the 2099 content from the past 30 years for a huge moment, the death of a Celestial, that upends life as people know it in Nueva York. We wanted to do event-style storytelling with a lasting change—and the creation of Oasis X was absolutely that. But it wasn’t just Oasis X, it was the fact that those at the top of society could now no longer assault everyone else with impunity. Miguel, the working-class hero of the future, effectively decapitated the 1% and changed 2099’s power structure from top to bottom. And of course, we merged all the existing 2099 timelines into Earth-2099, creating one reality with the best of all previous versions, celebrating a new heroic age kicking off in 2099, but not limited to that year.

What were you hoping to accomplish by the end of your “Exodus” run?

STEVE ORLANDO: A societal shift for 2099. Miguel has always been the working-class hero of the future. That’s always Spider-Man. Standing up for “the little guy” in every timeline and reality, even if that plays out in different ways. And Miguel can be vindictive, a trait I share with him. So, in putting him up against Norman Osborn and his untouchable Cabal, we knew Miguel had to make a big move. We knew he had to beat them not just in the moment, but for the future. So that meant cutting the head off of a predatory society’s snake.