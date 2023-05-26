Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

As one of history’s greatest do-gooders, Spider-Man’s influence on the Marvel Universe far outlived Peter Parker, the mantle’s original holder. Instead, there have been various versions of Spider-Man over the decades, each generally embracing the original’s perseverance and the responsibility that comes with their great power. Hailing from a cyberpunk-inspired future, Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, is one such hero. Here’s what you need to know about O’Hara:

THE ORIGIN OF MIGUEL O’HARA, SPIDER-MAN 2099

Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, O’Hara officially previewed in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #365 before his own title, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992), launched later that same year. O’Hara hailed from Nueva York, a future version of New York City under heavy corporate control. He eventually began working in genetic experimentation for Alchemax, one of that future’s premier corporations, under an executive named Tyler Stone.

O’Hara’s job at Alchemax centered on mixing the genetic code of animals with that of humans to create people with abilities like those of Spider-Man. In the future, Spider-Man was considered a key figure in the “Heroic Age,” which is the present-day continuity of the Marvel Universe. However, Stone pressured O’Hara to test his research on human beings too soon, resulting in a subject dying. In the aftermath, O’Hara attempted to quit Alchemax, only for Stone to drug him with the highly addictive Rapture, for which the corporation was the sole legal supplier.

Not one to take forcible addiction to a drug lying down, O’Hara began working to re-write his DNA to kick Rapture. While performing experiments with that aim at Alchemax, though, a lab mate named Aaron Delgato attempted to kill O’Hara by sabotaging the machinery that he was using. This resulted in O’Hara accidentally merging his DNA with that of a spider. The two fought, and Delgato fell to his death from the Alchemax building.