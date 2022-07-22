SDCC 2022: Spider-Man and the X-Men Embrace the 'Dark Web' in Crossover Teaser Art
‘Dark Web’ teaser art by Ryan Stegman heralds this November’s crossover between Spider-Man and the X-Men.
As revealed during a retailer panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Spider-Man and the X-Men are gearing up for major crossover event.
This November, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is on a collision course with mutantkind in DARK WEB, which will be written by AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Zeb Wells. New preview art from Ryan Stegman offers a glimpse at what’s to come in the crossover, with the Goblin Queen herself Madelyne Pryor looming over iconic characters like Spider-Man, Black Cat, Venom, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Magik, Mary Jane Watson and more. Ben Reilly also appears as Chasm, the new identity he assumed at the end of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 by Wells and Patrick Gleason.
“Get ready to get to know the most terrifying new member of Spidey’s Rogues Gallery,” Editor Nick Lowe teased in March. “Part of the point of ‘Beyond’ was the creation of Chasm and we have HUGE plans for the artist formerly known as Scarlet Spider, so keep your eyes peeled Web-Heads.”
Prepare for DARK WEB when prelude issues begin in November!
