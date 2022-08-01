August 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week's Spider adventures continue in SPIDER-PUNK (2022) #4 by Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason, where Hobie Brown and the Spider-Band get shut down by the big bad man...but Hobie and team aren't going to give up without a fight. Likewise, Miguel O'Hara finds himself up against the X-Men in Steve Orlando and Kim Jacinto's SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS (2022) #5 when the nomadic team fights to claim the Garden as their new home. Will Spider-Man 2099 respect their claim? Or will he try to take the Garden for humans? And even if they can co-exist, what'll Spider-Man and the X-Men do about the Cabal Sentinels breathing down their necks?

And speaking of mutantkind, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY marches on in X-MEN RED (2022) #5 by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli, as the Eternals execute a strike against Arakko, the planet once known as Mars. No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it’s nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet, and it’s Arakko’s greatest test since X OF SWORDS! Meanwhile, in Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #5, the Eternals who dared attack Krakoa are going to discover just what it means to face Bennet du Paris, AKA Exodus.

This week will also see the launch of DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI (2022) #1, where Stormbreaker Peach Momoko takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level by transporting readers to another dimension — one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side?

Back in the main Marvel Universe, Christopher Cantwell and Angel Unzueta's IRON MAN (2020) #22 will find Tony Stark finally tracking down his old friend and employee Vic Martinelli, only to find he’s arrived too late and Vic’s been murdered. Before a guilt-ridden Tony can get a bead on why, he’s attacked by Vic’s assailant: the Titanium Man. In the battle, he learns the sinister plot goes deeper. The Titanium Man is working for those even more mysterious, and Vic was killed because he’d gotten possession of the Mandarin's Rings. What is Tony Stark willing to sacrifice in order to stop the Mandarin’s power returning, wielded by the hands of a new – and possibly unsuspecting – acolyte?

Travel to the edges of the Spider-Verse, watch the X-Men mount a defense against the Eternals, discover a whole new dimension from the mind of Peach Momoko, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

