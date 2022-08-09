Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

After co-existing in different universes for years, Peter Parker and the other Spider-Heroes all teamed up for the first time in 2014’s SPIDER-VERSE, which was inspired by Slott’s time working with developer Beenox on the story for Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. In that game, players could take control of Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 or one of three Peter Parker variants.

“It bugged me that with the mechanics of the game, they didn't get to team up because it's a one-player game,” Slott said. “I was the only guy who got to put them together in the cut scenes.”

After that, Slott started making plans for the comics crossover that would become SPIDER-VERSE. While that massive story brought dozens of preexisting Spider-Heroes together for the first time, it also introduced new characters. As Slott explained, “My favorite alternate universe Spidey is one that I lucked into when I was working on SPIDER-VERSE with Olivier Coipel.”

When one scene was supposed to introduce the British Spider-Man variant called Spider-UK, a happy accident led to the creation of another Spider-Hero. “It was in the plot that [Spider-UK] had a mixture of Captain Britain and Spider-Man costumes with a big Union Jack on it,” Slott explained. “And when Olivier drew it – in his mind – Spider-UK meant punk, so he drew the character we know as Spider-Punk.”

Although Spider-UK was patched back into the issue, Slott and Coipel gave Spider-Punk a full introduction in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #10. “The next time he was introduced, you're supposed to see Superior Spider-Man and I gave him two henchmen that were alternate Spiders, and one was Spider-Punk,” Slott continued. “But Olivier was just so happy that he made Spider-Punk the biggest character on the page.” Since then, Hobie Brown’s iconoclastic rebel has grown into one of the Spider-Verse’s brightest stars, taking on President Norman Osborn and his corrupt allies in the SPIDER-PUNK limited series.