Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Ghost-Spider, and More Spider-Verse Heroes Unite Against an All-New Foe

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators J. Holtham, Nathan Stockman, and Pete Pantazis: The story a year in the weaving kicks off in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #48! Spider-Man: Miles Morales finally gets a little time to take stock and have a romantic moment with Tiana…before Madame Web slams him with a psychic blast! Then, a fight with a mystery man costs him more than he ever would have expected. The team-up to save the Spider-Verse begins!