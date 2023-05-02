Comics
Published May 2, 2023

Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Ghost-Spider, and More Spider-Verse Heroes Unite Against an All-New Foe

The story a year in the making begins in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’ #48! Read the Infinity Comic out now on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips! Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month! Terms and conditions here.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators J. Holtham, Nathan Stockman, and Pete Pantazis: The story a year in the weaving kicks off in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #48! Spider-Man: Miles Morales finally gets a little time to take stock and have a romantic moment with Tiana…before Madame Web slams him with a psychic blast! Then, a fight with a mystery man costs him more than he ever would have expected. The team-up to save the Spider-Verse begins!

2000x2000-infinitycomics-spiderverse-48

Story arc “Along Came the Spiders” marks the grand finale of the SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED anthology series, exclusive to the app’s vertical Infinity Comics lineup. Told weekly across six parts, new chapters will drop each Tuesday on the app, uniting Spider-Heroes like Spider-Man: Peter Parker, Ghost-Spider, and Silk. The entire Spider-Verse has been imperiled by a dangerous, all-new foe—one who’s been lurking in the shadows this whole time…

Grab your first look at “Along Came the Spiders” in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #48 before reading in full on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #48.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #48.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #48.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

Comics

May 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Culture & Lifestyle

See the Newly Revealed Cover of 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'

Culture & Lifestyle

Spider-Verse Heroes Araña and Spider-Man 2099 Go on a Cross-Time Team-Up in ‘Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow’

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Blast off with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Silk (Cindy Moon), Madame Web

Related

Comics

Starting Today, Marvel Comics App Users Can Begin to Access Their Digital Libraries on Marvel Unlimited

By June 2, your digital purchases from the Marvel Comics app (operated by Comixology) will be accessible in Marvel Unlimited. See important details below.

13 hours ago

Comics

May 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet Misery, return to the Spider-Verse, behold a major status quo shakeup for the X-Men, and more in this week's comics!

1 day ago

Culture & Lifestyle

See the Newly Revealed Cover of 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'

The collection will feature illustrations from over 30 exceptional Japanese artists, including Peach Momoko and Yoshitaka Amano

1 day ago

Comics

Spider-Man and Nightcrawler's Greatest Team-Ups

Before Nightcrawler picks up Spider-Man's mantle in 'Uncanny Spider-Man,' check out a few of their previous team-ups!

5 days ago