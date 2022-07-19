Preview the Latest Arc of ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’ Starring Peni Parker
We spoke to award-winning creator Ken Niimura about bringing the Spider-Hero of Earth-14512 to Infinity Comics!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Hero of the Spider-Verse, Peni Parker, stars in a brand-new story arc kicking off in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7! On Earth-14512, Peni just wants to be a regular teenager. But how normal can it be when you share a psychic bond with a radioactive spider in order to co-pilot a mech suit as Sp//der?
“‘Peni Parker: After School’ talks about something that probably feels very close to everyone,” says arc writer and artist Ken Niimura (I Kill Giants, Umami). “How do you balance personal life and work in this modern world? This, which we could think is something exclusive to the adult world, is something that kids know all too well: How do you keep up with homework when you have to save the world? How do you make friends? And in the case of Peni, how do you follow in the footsteps of a father you’ve barely gotten to know?”
A recent addition to the Spider-Verse, Niimura thinks of this six-part story as an ideal entry point: “The thing with Peni Parker, originally created by Jake Wyatt and Gerard Way, is that, being a relatively new character, there’s still not much published yet. My intention was to create a story that could serve as an introduction to her character and world for veterans and newcomers alike. Peni Parker might be riding a giant robot, but her story might be closer to yours than you think!”
“I just couldn’t believe when my editors at Marvel offered me to work on a story with Peni Parker. Not only is she an amazingly cool character, but her story connects spiritually with the work I’ve done in the past: talking about the joys and struggles of someone facing the world for the first time.”
Will Peni defeat Atomic Lizard in time to watch the most popular show ever, get the cool kids to notice her, finish her homework, and save the world? Find out in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7, available now on the Marvel Unlimited app! And, stay tuned for new chapters of this six-part, Peni Parker-centric story each Tuesday!
