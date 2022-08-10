'Spider-Woman' Team Karla Pacheco & Pere Perez on Spider-Rex, New York City, & More

The spectacular Spider-Month continues apace on Marvel’s Pull List! This week, hosts Ryan Penagos and Jasmine Estrada celebrated Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary by chatting with EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) creators Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez about their SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) run, the creation of Spider-Rex, Robert Kirkman and Scott Kolins’ MARVEL TEAM-UP (2004) series, and so much more!

On the subject of their SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) run, Pacheco unpacked the minute details that went into the story’s setting and discussed why New York City was such a critical component. “I was really proud of how we incorporated New York into the series, with the fight scenes and everything,” she shared. “I know, for [issue] #13, I literally sent [Perez] a map to show like, ‘Okay, this is where Spider-Woman's apartment is. This is the train that she is going to be on when they're having the subway fight. They run through these blocks to get to the ferry from there, then they're on the ferry over to Jersey. This is the route to Newark from there that the monster truck will take, and then they crash the monster truck into the airport.’”

“It was awesome, because [Perez] did such a great job of finding all of the reference shots. To me, it's like, I love when we can kind of pinpoint that type of stuff, even though I did make you draw a horse being thrown at someone in that issue,” she added with a laugh.

“I feel like all of the stories that are set, especially in New York and especially with the Spider-Man stories, that does tie all in together and really build the rich tapestry that is the Marvel Universe,” she explained. “It's fun, because we've got all these little toys in the toy box that we can pop up at any time.”