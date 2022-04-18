Squirrel Girl Stars in Her Own Radio Show

Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom—but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, has recently been outed as a Super Hero—The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl decides to create a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth, Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest Super Hero advice. But first, she’s going to need advice from some high-profile Super Hero celebrities—including Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and even Wolverine!

Picking up after the events of her final issue, this one-shot, vertical special leads directly into the events of her all-new podcast series available now on SiriusXM and all major podcast platforms. Now that her secret identity has been revealed, Doreen Green, AKA Squirrel Girl, is trying to figure out the best way to be a hero... and she turns to the rest of the Marvel Universe for help! (Also there's a phone number in this comic and you can really call it, so there goes your last excuse to not read this comic at your earliest convenience.)

Grab your first look at SQUIRREL GIRL INFINITY COMIC #1, before tuning into the first episode of Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!