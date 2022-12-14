Stan Lee's Best Collaborations

As a writer, scripter, and editor, Stan Lee worked with an awe-inspiring roster of artists to co-create iconic characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Thor, and many more. Over a half-century since their initial creation, the characters and stories that Lee and his collaborators made have become pop culture icons and truly timeless tales.

To celebrate Stan “The Man” Lee’s 100th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of his collaborations on Marvel’s greatest stories. While Lee regularly worked with many of the artists mentioned below, we’ll just be highlighting one fan-favorite story for each of his collaborators here.

JACK KIRBY – THE COMING OF GALACTUS

With FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby kicked off the Marvel Universe’s Silver Age with a new kind of dynamic Super Hero story featuring compellingly relatable characters, wildly imaginative artwork, and dramatic high-stakes action. Throughout the FF’s continuing adventures and across the burgeoning Marvel Universe, those qualities went on to define the iconic comics duo’s legacy.

In FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #48-50, one of their best tales, Lee and Kirby introduced another two Marvel icons. Featuring colors by Stan Goldberg, inks by Joe Sinnott, and letters by Artie Simek and Sam Rosen, “The Coming of Galactus” saw the FF overwhelmed by the immense power of the world-devouring Galactus and his Herald, the Silver Surfer, during their first encounter. From Kirby’s stunning cosmic designs and apocalyptic action to the Surfer’s moral transformation, this story still stands as a masterpiece of comic book storytelling.