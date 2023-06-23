Miles Morales, Moon Knight, and Spider-Man Join the Students of Strange Academy on a Deadly Field Trip

School is back in session at Doctor Strange's STRANGE ACADEMY!

This August, writer Carlos Hernandez teams up with superstar artists Juann Cabal, Julian Shaw, and Vasco Georgiev for an extraordinary three-part saga which follows the students of Strange Academy as they team up with other heroes across the Marvel Universe!

The interconnected story kicks off with STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1, continues with STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1, and concludes in October’s STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, where all three spotlighted heroes work together with the students to take down a new foe! A hit with young readers and longtime Marvel Comics fans, STRANGE ACADEMY is a beloved new addition to the Marvel Universe overflowing with fascinating new characters and mystical mythology, and you won’t want to miss this exciting new chapter for Doctor Strange's school for sorcery!

STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1