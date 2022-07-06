Strange Academy: First Term Study Guide

What Is Strange Academy?

Doctor Strange and Doctor Voodoo founded Strange Academy to teach young magic users how to deal with the ever-growing number of mystical threats facing the Marvel Universe. In addition to its several human students, the school also draws students from Asgard, Weirdworld, Limbo, Jotunheim, the Dark Dimension, and many of Marvel’s other realms. To keep the school and its students (relatively) safe, Strange and Voodoo based the academy in New Orleans, a city brimming with magical energy where the more unusual members of its student body don’t necessarily stand out in a crowd.

Strange Academy’s first class includes powerful, but inexperienced young magicians like Emily Bright, who was born with the ability to tap into immense mystical energy. Several students have links to major villains, like Doyle, the son of the Dark Dimension’s Dormammu, and Dessy, the demonic daughter of Limbo’s S’ym. The Enchantress’ twin sons, the trouble-making Iric and the nerdy Alvi, also attend the school, alongside the gentle Frost Giant Gus. While the friendly half-fairy Shaylee Moonpeddle comes from Otherworld, the silent, crystalline Toth hails from the swamps of Weirdworld. Strange Academy’s other major human students include the zombie Zoe Laveau; a nahual named Germán Aguilar, who projects animal spirits; and Calvin Morse, who wields a sentient, magical jacket.

Beyond Strange and Voodoo, the school is staffed by Zelma Stanton, Strange’s one-time apprentice and keeper of arcane items, and the Mindful One, an enhanced member of the Mindless Ones. Several other mystical heroes rotate through the school as guest instructors, including the Ancient One, Scarlet Witch, Wong, Magik, Nico Minoru, Hellstrom, Shaman, Man-Thing, and Dead Girl.

In Strange Academy’s early days, the students started honing their magical skills and got a first-hand look at the ups and downs of the mystic arts. While Emily successfully opened her magic-seeing third eye and befriended a talking Catbeast in Weirdworld, Doyle visited with a fortune teller who left him haunted by visions of his potentially destructive future.