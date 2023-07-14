The Official Marvel Guide to the Toxin Symbiote

Who Is Toxin: Son of Carnage?

Toxin—or the little globule that would become him—first appeared as a speck on the neck of police officer Patrick Mulligan in VENOM VS. CARNAGE (2004) #1 by Peter Milligan and Clayton Crain. When Mulligan responded to an explosion in New York, he didn't realize the blast was caused by Carnage trying to kill his spawn before it was born—an endeavor he failed to accomplish.

This new symbiote was officially named Toxin by his "grandfather" Venom in VENOM VS. CARNAGE (2004) #2 by Milligan and Crain. That same issue also showcases his fully-formed symbiote form when he finally bonds with Officer Mulligan during a fight with his father and grandpappy.

During this fight, one thing became abundantly clear: as strong as Venom and Carnage are, Toxin is much, much stronger. As the 1000th symbiote born in the Venom family line, Toxin was destined for incredible feats, but he was also at risk of an even more severe mental collapse than Carnage's.

While he was able to dispatch both Venom and Carnage with a little help from Spider-Man, the rest of Toxin's tumultuous early life didn't go well for either the symbiote or the law enforcement officer over whom it oozed.

After accidentally bringing home a rotten human finger during his final fight against Carnage and Venom—and having to snatch it away from his suckling newborn's mouth—Mulligan realized he would be a constant danger to his wife Gina and his son Edward. In an effort to protect them, Mulligan decided to leave them, walking away from his life as an officer, husband, and father—and into the full-time toil of a symbiote host.

Years later, in TOXIN (2005) by Milligan and Darick Robertson, Mulligan resurfaced and joined Spider-Man's never-ending war against supervillainy. Specifically, Spidey tasked Toxin with confronting and containing Razorfist, an otherwise minor villain who had been recruiting impressionable youths into a blade-based cult.

Since their first appearance, Mulligan and Toxin proved they had a tough time coexisting, fighting with each other as much as they did Razorfist and his crew. In the end, though, Toxin returned the flesh-flaying fiend to Ryker's Island. More importantly, Mulligan decided to reconnect with his wife, but unfortunately for him, his symbiote reveal was met with a hearty scream in a public restaurant. Admittedly, that probably wasn't the best place to introduce the two, though the embarrassment didn't encumber Mulligan for long. Then again, neither would his life.