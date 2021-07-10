How to Celebrate Ultraman Day
In honor of the Ultraman series' 55th anniversary, we've got a couple of ideas for you!
Happy Ultraman Day!
Marvel Entertainment and Tsuburaya Productions previously announced a collaboration that will bring new Ultraman stories to comics and graphic novels back in 2019! In celebration of the series' 55th anniversary, we're thrilled to say that partnership is still going strong.
Ultraman has been a pop culture classic ever since its introduction in 1966, resulting in 55 years of stories told on-screen and in the pages of manga and comics. Today, Ultraman continues to be a worldwide phenomenon, but fans will always remember the groundbreaking thrill and wonder of the first generation of Ultraman that started it all.
Check out our list of ways you can take part in all the festivities!
READ 'THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN'
Launching last fall, THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, crafted by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and Francesco Manna, reimagines the classic origin of a pop culture icon as Ultraman rises at Marvel.
In the darkness there lurk Kaiju — terrifying and unfathomable monsters. Between them and the rest of us stands the United Science Patrol! But who are these enigmatic defenders, and how do they perform their miracles? Shin Hayata and Kiki Fuji have spent half a lifetime trying to find out — and now, their quest drives them toward a decades-old dark secret, and a collision course with a mysterious warrior from beyond the stars! The histories of two worlds, the experiences of two lives, and the destinies of two heroes must reconcile as Ultra and Man struggle to become one — and if they don't, neither will survive!
Read the entire series now on Marvel Unlimited or pick up the recently released THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN VOL. 1, which collects the 5-issue series, at your local comic shop and anywhere books are sold.
DIVE INTO 'THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN'
Following this soaring debut, the Ultraman saga continued earlier this year THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN. The all-star team behind THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna, return to continue to explore the fascinating Ultraman mythos.
The new installment picks up after the epic conclusion of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN. Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved — but, also, forever changed. Now… come the consequences. Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don’t necessarily trust the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned! The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!
THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #4 just hit stands earlier this week!
Tune into the day-long 'ULTRAMAN DAY: ULTRATHON'
In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the landmark series, TokuSHOUTsu and Shout! Factory TV proudly present a full-day streaming event entitled Ultraman Day Ultrathon! The marathon — featuring 19 episodes that span 55 years of the Ultraman series — culminating in the U.S. streaming premiere of Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial.
Tune in on TokuShoutsu.com!
JOIN IN ON THE 'ULTRAMAN CONNECTION LIVE: ULTRAMAN DAY'
Ultraman Connection Live: Ultraman Day is an online event to celebrate the Ultraman series’ 55th anniversary, and the launch of the brand-new show Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga.
The event will feature an ultra-rare reunion of three key stars from the original Ultraman show: Susumu Kurobe who played the show’s legendary protagonist Shin Hayata, Hiroko Sakurai who played the SSSP member Akiko Fuji, and Bin Furuya, the original suit actor for Ultraman. This is the first time international fans will get to see the trio together in a live event and is sure to feature an exciting look behind the making of the original show! The talk will be translated by Sean Nichols, the popular American star from Ultraman Max, and will be available worldwide outside of Japan and Mainland China.
Tickets are available here: https://www.ultramanconnection.com.
MEET THE MARVEL CREATORS AT `ULTRAMAN CONNECTION LIVE: ULTRAMAN DAY`
Ultraman Connection Live: Ultraman Day will feature live interviews with Marvel Editor-in-Chief (and diehard Ultra fan) C.B. Cebulski, as well as the creators of THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN and THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN Marvel comics series, offering fans insight into Marvel’s thrilling comic book adaptation of the classic franchise! For more details on who you can expect to pop up, head over here!
Get your tickets to Ultraman Connection Live: Ultraman Day here: https://www.ultramanconnection.com
