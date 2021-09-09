Ben Reilly Swings Into Action as Spider-Man in New Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Trailer
'Amazing Spider-Man' #75 kicks off a new era on October 6!
An all-star lineup of writers and artists have assembled to bring you one of the boldest sagas in Spider-Man history!
Kicking off next month in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75, creators Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, Zeb Wells, and Kelly Thompson will team up on the thrice monthly title and shake up the Spider-Man status quo beyond your wildest expectations. This revolutionary era will see the return of Peter Parker’s fan-favorite clone: Ben Reilly. Backed by the Beyond Corporation, Ben Reilly is more than ready to take over and be the best Spider-Man there ever was.
Does he have what it takes? And what does Peter have to say about it? This fresh take on the Spider-Man mythos will introduce new foes, redefine classic villains, and make you rethink the whole concept of Spider-Man! Get your first look at Ben Reilly’s early adventures as the new Spidey in the all-new AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BEYOND trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, then look through the gallery below!
Find out if Ben Reilly is up for the challenge when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 hits stands on October 6!
