Nine Heroes Inspired by Spider-Man

MILES MORALES

Before Miles Morales became Spider-Man in the main Marvel Universe, he was deeply moved by the death of Peter Parker in his home dimension, the Ultimate Marvel Universe. When a genetically modified spider’s bite gave Miles spider-powers, he initially didn’t want to use them to become a Super Hero…but after watching the Green Goblin kill his world’s young Parker, Miles was inspired to start operating as Spider-Man with a store-bought costume in ULTIMATE FALLOUT (2011) #4 by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli.

Despite intense initial skepticism from the late Parker’s allies, Miles won them over with his heroic acts against Electro. Nick Fury even replaced his store-bought Spider-Man costume with his unique red-and-black suit. As Miles' adventures led him to start hopping dimensions, he went on to team up with and befriend the Marvel Universe’s Peter Parker. He now calls the main Marvel Universe his home, where he continues to operate as Spider-Man alongside Parker.