Copy That: Marvel’s Wildest Clone Stories

The Spider-Man clone that just keeps coming back. This distinction belongs to the one and only Ben Reilly, otherwise known as Scarlet Spider and, briefly, Spider-Man. Reilly’s roots actually go way back to 1975's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #149 when the Jackal created a copy of Spidey that supposedly died at the end of that story under a smokestack. Twenty years later, that clone made his infamous return in the year-long CLONE SAGA event, which briefly stated that the Web-Slinger readers had been following all that time was actually the replica! By the end of that epic tale, it was revealed that Peter Parker was the real deal and Reilly appeared to die once more.

But the drama didn’t end there. Between the “Dead No More” and CLONE CONSPIRACY storylines from 2016 and 2017, Reilly returned. This story tied together not only elements from the original Clone Saga, but also other stories revolving around Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy, and a variety of other characters who may or may not have been cloned in Spider-Man comics over the years. Ben seemed to have gotten his life together from there, but he did have a nasty brush with Peter Parker after taking on the “Spider-Man” mantle under the employment of the Beyond Corporation (more on that here). After being flooded by quantum-unstable polymers in a radioactive battle, Reilly was further mutated and adopted the name Chasm to reflect his unpredictable state. Now, he’s more than ready to strike a deal with fellow spurned clone Madelyne Pryor, as seen in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM (2022) #1.

Want even more cloned tales? Read Spider-Man’s original Clone Saga on Marvel Unlimited, or pick up DARK WEB #1 in print and digital comic shops!