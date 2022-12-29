2022 Year In Review: Marvel Unlimited Milestones
The top read series, storylines, and characters this year!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
1,410 new books added. 56,470,269 total pages read. 2022 marked a big year for Marvel Unlimited milestones—and we’ve rounded up a few right here! Dive into the top read series, storylines, and characters of 2022. And get ready for a new year of stories ahead!
NEW BOOKS ADDED
This year we hit the benchmark of over 30,000 digital comics added to the service! With new titles added as early as three months after they’re in stores—plus new vertical Infinity Comics dropped daily—Marvel Unlimited continues to grow week over week. Dive in with some of our recommended starting points!
TOTAL PAGES READ
This year, True Believers were busy reading! Some of our members’ top favorites? Jeff the Land Shark’s Infinity series IT’S JEFF delighted readers of all ages, classic run DAREDEVIL (1964) captivated fans of the Man Without Fear, and KANG THE CONQUERER (2021) offered a ground floor origin on the Master of Time.
TOP READ SERIES
A staff and fan-favorite, defining Spidey run ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) can’t be missed. Peter Parker gets a revamped origin in this powerful series, chronicling his first days as the radioactive Spider-Man.
MOST READ HERO
Neighborhood Wall-Crawler. Spider-clone Ben Reilly nearly killed his copy during the events of “Beyond,” Tombstone also went in for a final blow, and Peter faced judgment on the heaviest moment of his life during an A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY tie-in. And just wait for what’s in store next year!
MOST READ VILLAIN
Or, if you don’t like the term “villain,” Lethal Protector works too. Venom ruled for baddies this year, and his new ongoing from Al Ewing and horror maestro Ram V. made for a reader’s favorite each month. Start the mind-bending tale of symbiosis in VENOM (2021) #1!
MOST READ TEAM
The Krakoan Age continues to pull strong favor from our readers, including the X-Men’s latest team book, X-MEN (2021)! If you haven’t tried either series yet, IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) and X-MEN RED (2022) were this year’s other fan-favorites. Catch up on the current X-lineup “Destiny of X” now!
MOST READ EVENT
Our readers love a classic! The Superhuman Civil War starring Iron Man and Captain America—plus their opposing sides—makes an ideal entry point for those seeking blockbuster-style action. Read the event in suggested reading order!
TOP READ INFINITY SERIES
Mutantkind’s weekly anthology series! Exploring new corners of Krakoa—and its many citizens—Infinity Comics’ X-MEN UNLIMITED offers new stories every single Monday. Upcoming arc “X-Men: Green” will pick up with Nature Girl’s crusade against the human world, while self-contained stories like “X-Friends” take on the slice-of-life (in space). And recently, storyline “A World Without X” revisited the Age of Apocalypse—this time with Moira MacTaggert as a key player!
[RELATED: First Look at 2023: New Stories from Marvel’s Infinity Comics]
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!