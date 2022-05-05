The Book of the Vishanti: Explained

The Book of the Vishanti was once again stolen by Asmodeus, head of the Sons of Satannish in DOCTOR STRANGE (1968) #177-178. The degenerate demon intended to bring chaos to Earth by unleashing Ymir the Frost Giant and Surtur of fiery Muspelheim by way of the Spell of Fire and Ice. However, Strange had placed a protective spell on the book that transported it directly to the Ancient One in the case of tampering.

Asmodeus (revealed to be Dr. Charles Benton, one of Strange’s medical colleagues) managed to lay hands on the book once more and say the words "Thermidorus...Frigibus...Nihilius" before dying. With that, he brought the great combatants to Earth who began wreaking havoc instantly. Strange had to recruit the Avengers to help keep the world safe while he devised a plan to send both Surtur and Ymir back to their respective dimensional prisons.

MONSTER MANUAL

More than a simple repository of spells, the Book of the Vishanti also acts as an antidote and reference guide for any master of the mystic arts. In the first few years of series DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME (1988) readers learned more and more about the book’s arcane knowledge. The tome chronicles the history of the villain Baron Mordo as well as the many evil secrets held inside the Darkhold, including the vampire-eradicating Montesi Formula.