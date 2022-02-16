Comics
Published February 16, 2022

Where to Start Comics Guide: Miles Morales Spider-Man

Unsure of where to begin? Swing into some of these greatest Web-Spinner books!

by Marvel
MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #8 cover art by Patrick O'Keefe
MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #8 cover art by Patrick O'Keefe

We know how daunting it can be to dive into comics.

Whether you've discovered Miles Morales with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, or plastered on your favorite tee, we want to help deepen your love for Brooklyn's Spider-Man. And what better way than through the pages of some web-slingin' comics!

In the alternate reality, a young New York City teen was bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider. When the Peter Parker of that dimension was killed, the teen—named Miles Morales—was inspired to take up the fallen mantle. Where the original Spider-Man lived by his Uncle Ben's maxim, "With great power comes great responsibility," Miles adds the addendum, "What would Peter Parker do?"

As a fan of Miles Morales, now that you know the basics, and want to start reading comics to find out how he ends up in the main Marvel Universe of Earth-616, but don't know where to start; don't worry, we've got you!

Start with Ultimate comics Spider-Man #1 

This tells the origin of Miles Morales in the Ultimate universe, as well as being a great introduction to Miles as a character.

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man (2011) #1

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man (2011) #1

Then check out Spider-Men #1 

We hear people like when Spider-people meet...

SPIDER-MEN (2012) #1 interior art by Sara Pichelli
SPIDER-MEN (2012) #1 interior art by Sara Pichelli

Miles Morales meets the main Marvel Universe Peter Parker from Earth-616 for the first time thanks to Multiverse shenanigans with Mysterio.

Then you have Secret Wars

This was the epic crossover event, with literal universes colliding in on each other, the results of which brought Miles Morales into the main Marvel Universe. 

SECRET WARS (2015) #9 interior art by Esad Ribic
SECRET WARS (2015) #9 interior art by Esad Ribic

Assembling the All-New, All-Different Avengers 

Following the SECRET WARS event, Miles Morales finds himself a core member of the Avengers fighting alongside a new line-up of teammates featuring Iron ManCaptain America, NovaMs. Marvel, and Vision

ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS (2015) #2 interior art by Adam Kubert
ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS (2015) #2 interior art by Adam Kubert

His first solo Spider-Man outing in Earth-616

You've also got the SPIDER-MAN (2016) series, which is Miles' first solo outing after coming into the main Marvel Universe. 

Then dive into Miles Morales: Spider-Man

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN is one of his more recent storylines featuring things like his own 'Clone Saga.'

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN - CLONE SAGA Trailer | Marvel Comics

AND WE'VE GOT ANOTHER NEW TEAM-UP

CHAMPIONS sees Miles on a team of younger Marvel heroes like Ms. Marvel, Nova, teen Cyclops, Viv Vision, and the Totally Awesome Hulk Amadeus Cho, who all want to make a better future for everyone.

Champions (2016) #1

Champions (2016) #1

Spider-Verse

Of course, we can’t forget the iconic Spider-Verse  

The biggest Spider-event uniting wall-crawlers across all universes! 

When the unstoppable Morlun returns, it will take every Spider-Man EVER throughout the Multiverse to stop him!

The Amazing Spider-Man (2014) #9

The Amazing Spider-Man (2014) #9

That should be enough to get you started. Happy reading!

That should be enough to get you started. Happy reading! 







