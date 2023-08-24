Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

What is it about moody loners that we're so intrigued by? Is it their aloof attitude towards life or maybe the way they zoom in and out of our lives on an unknowable schedule? Whatever the case may be, characters like the Silver Surfer will always pique our inquisitive nature.

Since his debut in 1966, readers have seen the Sentinel of the Spaceways serve as Galactus' loyal Herald, revolt against his leader, live on Earth and cruise the cosmos on his trusty board. In that time, we have learned the answers to some of the burning questions about the Silver Surfer!

How did Silver Surfer become a Herald of Galactus?

Norrin Radd's life began on Zenn-La, a planet known for its utopian qualities. Though Norrin fell in love with Shalla-Bal, he craved adventures in a world with no place for them. That all changed when Galactus showed up, looking to feast on the planet. In an effort to save his people, Radd offered himself up as a bargaining chip. He would serve as Galactus' Herald if Zenn-La would be spared. The Devourer agreed to the deal, transforming Radd into the Silver Surfer by imbuing him with the Power Cosmic.