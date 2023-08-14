Wolverine & Ghost Rider's Greatest Crossovers (So Far)

Wolverine and Ghost Rider. Weapon X and the Spirit of Vengeance. One, a cantankerous, virtually unkillable mutant warrior; the other, an unstoppable hand of divine retribution, born in the fiery depths of hell.

While these two instruments of violence may drastically differ in terms of power and purpose, they do have something in common: perhaps no other two Marvel Super Heroes instill as much fear in their enemies as Wolverine and Ghost Rider. Their unslakable thirst for justice runs deep; it saturates their whole beings, right down to their bones. Literally.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the two appear together in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw, which reveals their never-before-seen first meeting, as well as their shared mission to confront a mysterious threat from their past.

Although WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE will reveal the secret origins of their partnership, they've already shared a rich history. In fact, the two have gone on quite a few misadventures together. Their union begins in a story called "Acts of Vengeance," where they almost killed each other.