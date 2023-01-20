Comics
Published January 20, 2023

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Wong's Greatest Comic Moments

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, exactly 60 years after Wong made his historic debut in Marvel Comics. Read on to see why Wong is our goals for the new year!

by Tesa Stone
Preview from the MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL - YEAR OF THE WONG INFINITY COMIC (2022) #1.
January 22, 2023 marks the return of the Year of the Rabbit in the Lunar Zodiac cycle! 2023 also marks 60 years since the debut of the mystic Wong in STRANGE TALES (1951) #110! Published in 1963 (a Year of the Rabbit), this introductory comic gave us one of Marvel’s most powerful magic-wielders (who else could win against Mephisto in a pinch?). Not to mention, Wong exemplifies many of the Rabbit’s key traits and characteristics! In honor of his Year of the Rabbit roots, here are just a few examples where Wong lived up to his horoscope. Best of all, you can read these comic stories with the magic of Marvel Unlimited.

SKILLFUL

In DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006), Wong showed just how skilled he is on multiple occasions. Despite a recent cancer diagnosis, Wong took on a group of thugs on his own while Doctor Strange was engrossed in his research (issue #1). He made such quick work of them that Stephen Strange didn’t even realize they had nearly clocked them both! Later, Wong and Strange defeated a group of robot guards in the process of their investigation, leading them to the robber Brigand. Although Strange is at a loss of what to do next because of Brigand’s magical gun, Wong comes through as quick as a rabbit. He threw a disc from one of the dispatched robots with immaculate precision to disarm the baddie (issue #3).

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006) #1
DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006) #1

INTELLIGENT

In DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018), Wong finds himself brought back into the world of heroes and villains when Doctor Strange gets in over his head. Las Vegas had been taken over by the demon lord Mephisto and the Avengers had been transformed into his very own Ghost Riders. In need of a plan, Wong and Strange’s ghost dog Bats set out to recruit a group of people with the right kind of experience—the Midnight Sons. The culmination of this plan is wild and ingenious, undoubtedly proving Wong’s brilliance. (Especially under pressure.)

DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018) #4
DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018) #4

TRUSTWORTHY

In DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021), Wong further showed just how invaluable he is. A dedicated friend, an adept teacher, and a proficient practitioner of the mystic arts, Wong’s part in this event is no small matter. Issue #5 revealed Wong’s mysterious yet decidedly important task: in a short amount of time, he brought together a group of trusted allies and taught them the mystic arts. Ever the team player, Wong and his new group of mages and students managed to bind the Earth for the final phase of Doctor Strange’s plan. And the results led to total success.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021) #5
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021) #5

COURAGEOUS

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit can be timid (at first), but they do possess a quiet strength and courage. While this is always evident in battles alongside allies, the level of Wong's persistence becomes even clearer when he is forced to face something alone. In STRANGE (2022) #6, Wong goes on a journey to uncover his missing memories, desperate to help the new Sorcerer Supreme Clea (and to avoid losing another Strange). This quest takes him to telepathic X-Man Jean Grey. Although attempting to recover his memories weaponized his trauma, Wong saw the process through to the end uncovering key information about Clea’s recent enemies.

STRANGE (2022) #6
STRANGE (2022) #6

COMPASSIONATE

Tender and gentle, as Rabbits tend to be! Wong has always shown himself to be a kindhearted and selfless person. Raised to be an aid to the Sorcerer Supreme, he takes his role quite seriously. However, he doesn’t just serve Strange; he frequently finds himself helping others along the way. By doing his part to protect the greater good, Wong rubs off on the oft-arrogant Strange for the better. At the end of DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH, a conflicted Strange chose to give the final drop of the all-curing Otkid's Elixir to Wong to rid him of his brain tumor. Upon awakening, Wong’s first thought was for everyone else that could have been saved by the potion. However, Strange knew that Wong still had much to do…

DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006) #5
DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006) #5

LOYAL

Nearly every appearance of Wong depicts his loyalty! Although he initially came to Doctor Strange’s side to serve him, their relationship has evolved into a devoted friendship. And, even though they had recently parted ways, Wong still showed his dedication to Strange during the DAMNATION event. His strength and patience makes him someone you want in your corner, as his allies have learned time and time again.

DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018) #4
DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018) #4

Happy Lunar New Year and may you find peace and prosperity in the Year of the Rabbit! Read more of Wong’s greatest comic stories on Marvel Unlimited, and learn more about Lunar New Year in Marvel Unlimited app-exclusive MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL - YEAR OF THE WONG INFINITY COMIC #1!

Read up on the Zodiacs of more Marvel Heroes!

Comics

The Avengers Stand Against a Cascade of World-Ending Cataclysms in New Run by Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa

Games

Marvel Holds a K-Pop Concert in Space with Luna Snow Featuring Luna From f(x)

TV Shows

NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+

Comics

January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Lunar New Year
From Super Heroes to secret agents, read on to see where these Marvel characters fall under the Lunar New Year zodiac, based on their traits and the year of their first appearance!
Explore

