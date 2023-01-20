Celebrate Lunar New Year with Wong's Greatest Comic Moments

January 22, 2023 marks the return of the Year of the Rabbit in the Lunar Zodiac cycle! 2023 also marks 60 years since the debut of the mystic Wong in STRANGE TALES (1951) #110! Published in 1963 (a Year of the Rabbit), this introductory comic gave us one of Marvel’s most powerful magic-wielders (who else could win against Mephisto in a pinch?). Not to mention, Wong exemplifies many of the Rabbit’s key traits and characteristics! In honor of his Year of the Rabbit roots, here are just a few examples where Wong lived up to his horoscope. Best of all, you can read these comic stories with the magic of Marvel Unlimited.

[RELATED: Find Your Hero Zodiac for Lunar New Year]

SKILLFUL

In DOCTOR STRANGE: THE OATH (2006), Wong showed just how skilled he is on multiple occasions. Despite a recent cancer diagnosis, Wong took on a group of thugs on his own while Doctor Strange was engrossed in his research (issue #1). He made such quick work of them that Stephen Strange didn’t even realize they had nearly clocked them both! Later, Wong and Strange defeated a group of robot guards in the process of their investigation, leading them to the robber Brigand. Although Strange is at a loss of what to do next because of Brigand’s magical gun, Wong comes through as quick as a rabbit. He threw a disc from one of the dispatched robots with immaculate precision to disarm the baddie (issue #3).