Meet Mephisto, Marvel’s King of Hell

MEPHISTO’S MULTIVERSE WAR ON THE AVENGERS

While imprisoned in the Hotel Inferno, Mephisto took a renewed interest in the Avengers and started a lengthy campaign against them. In a sequence from AVENGERS (2018) #10, Mephisto resurrected Phil Coulson with a new, profound hatred of the Avengers and created the Squadron Supreme of America, a government-sanctioned team modeled after the Avengers’ alternate reality enemies. During 2020’s “Age of Khonshu” storyline by Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón, Khonshu had a haunting vision of Mephisto’s plans and preemptively took over the world. After Moon Knight killed Mephisto, several Multiversal variants of Mephisto unsuccessfully challenged Khonshu.

After Moon Knight turned against Khonshu and helped the Avengers defeat him, Iron Man realized the Multiversal scope of Mephisto’s ambitions in AVENGERS (2018) #38 by Aaron, Ed McGuinness, and Mark Morales. As Mephisto declared himself to be the Avengers’ ultimate enemy, a corrupted alternate reality variant of Howard Stark – Tony’s father – helped the demon regain his power.

In HEROES REBORN (2021), Agent Coulson drew on Mephisto’s restored power and used the Pandemonium Cube to create a world where his Squadron had supplanted the Avengers as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Although Coulson was ultimately defeated, Mephisto used this incident to show the Council of Red, a group of Mephisto variants from across the Multiverse, how much damage they could do.

Mephisto subsequently doubled down on his multi-pronged attack on the Avengers throughout the Multiverse and the timeline. In AVENGERS (2018) #50, Mephisto inspired Doom Supreme, a Doctor Doom variant and Sorcerer Supreme who preys on other Doctor Doom variants, to create the Multiversal Masters of Evil and conquer the Multiverse by targeting dimensions in their prehistoric infancy. As that plays out in AVENGERS FOREVER (2021), Mephisto and his other 615 counterparts on the Council of Red declared war on the Multiverse in AVENGERS (2018) #55 by Aaron and Garrón. Meanwhile, on Earth-616, Mephisto and his allies have started attacking heroes in multiple eras throughout the timestream in AVENGERS (2018).

With these ongoing plots continuing through AVENGERS (2018) and AVENGERS FOREVER (2021), Mephisto is in the middle of his most destructive attack ever, and he seems set to prove why he really is the Avengers’ ultimate nemesis.

Mephisto Month has just begun! Stay tuned on Marvel.com to see more of this malevolent menace throughout the month of October.

