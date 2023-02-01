'X-23: Deadly Regenesis' Brings Kimura Back and Reveals a New Archnemesis

Next month, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will take fans back to X-23’s days as mutantkind’s fiercest assassin in X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS!

Set during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the five-issue saga will present a key adventure in the life of Laura Kinney that sheds new light on her transformative journey into the hero she is today. In addition to going up against an iconic Marvel Comics villain, X-23 will also face off against her bitter foe, Kimura, as well as a brand-new enemy!

Kimura, Laura’s sadistic former handler from the Facility, is back with a vengeance to try to break X-23’s spirit and this time, she’s recruited a mysterious figure from Laura’s past to help her do the job—HAYMAKER! A skilled fighter with a personal vendetta against Laura, Haymaker is more than a match for X-23 and will earn their spot as X-23’s new archnemesis. After Haymaker (Jordan Gastin) makes their first appearance, readers will learn more about their backstory throughout the series.

In the meantime, check out the character for the first time on the newly revealed design variant cover by Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua for X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 and the main series cover by Kalman Andrasofszky for May’s X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #3.

“I'm really excited to have gotten the opportunity to work with Jan Bazaldua and Edgar Salazar in adding Haymaker to the Marvel Universe,” Schultz said. “Between Haymaker (AKA Jordan Gastin) and Kimura, Laura's got her work cut out for her in this one.”