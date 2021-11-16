The Biggest Wolverine Story of All Time Begins... See the Covers for 'X Lives of Wolverine' #1 Now

Written by Wolverine mastermind Benjamin Percy with art by Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini and covers by the legendary Adam Kubert, these interlocking series will release on an alternate weekly schedule, ushering in The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men in the same epic fashion that Jonathan Hickman’s HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X did in 2019.

To celebrate this latest mutant milestone, some of the industry’s top artists including Peach Momoko, Ron Lim, and Jorge Molina have delivered stunning covers for the launch issue that showcase Wolverine’s incredible legacy. Among these covers, fans can see the first of cover collections that will adorn each issue of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE such Mark Bagley’s Trading Card Variant Covers, Animation Variant covers, and the Lives of Wolverine Covers. Plus, take a look at Mr Garcin’s mesmerizing connecting collage for X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1.

“I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told,” Percy told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope—and legacy elements—of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future.”

Check out all the outstanding covers now, and pick up X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 on January 19!

Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 by Monday, November 22!

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Lives of Wolverine Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Homage Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

Animation Style Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Connecting Collage Variant Cover by MR GARCIN